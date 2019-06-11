Letters to the Editor

Bigfoot: Strangely still invisible in high-tech age

By Norm Dion Gig Harbor

Re: “Sasquatch exhibit comes to Lacey Museum,” (TNT, 5/30).

Back in the day, we were bombarded with excited statements from hikers and hunters who swore they had seen Sasquatches hiding behind every forest shrub or tree.

Today, when these same people have a high-resolution camera in their pockets or purses, the swearing has become strangely silent.

Has Sasquatch suddenly become camera-shy?

Score: Technology 1, B.S. 0.

