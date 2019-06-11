Bigfoot: Strangely still invisible in high-tech age

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Sasquatch exhibit comes to Lacey Museum,” (TNT, 5/30).

Back in the day, we were bombarded with excited statements from hikers and hunters who swore they had seen Sasquatches hiding behind every forest shrub or tree.

Today, when these same people have a high-resolution camera in their pockets or purses, the swearing has become strangely silent.

Has Sasquatch suddenly become camera-shy?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Score: Technology 1, B.S. 0.