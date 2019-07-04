McConnell: DC power couple knee-deep in swamp

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Mark Twain wrote only part in jest that “there is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress.”

Today Twain would no doubt include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

This should come as no surprise since Chao is a member of the most corrupt cabinet in American history. A record number of Trump appointees have forced to resign or are under investigation currently.

Chao and family, owners of a company supplying millions in road building materials for federal projects, have profited in the millions of dollars thanks to her position as transportation secretary.

She has also steered millions in funding to Kentucky, the state her husband represents, to help him boost his political career.

This behavior has become normal for Trump and his family as it has for Chao, her husband and the rest of the Trump cabinet.

As the Washington Post recently observed in a headline: The swamp is now even swampier.