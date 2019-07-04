Letters to the Editor
Government waste: Stadium Way project frustrates
A lot of money was spent on the upgrade to Stadium Way and the result couldn’t have been better. The road was made smoother and wider, and a nice retaining wall was built.
Today, all of that effort and expense have gone to waste in order to facilitate light rail, a mode of transportation that was obsolete 75 years ago.
What an irresponsible waste of our tax dollars.
Jerome R. Miller, Tacoma
