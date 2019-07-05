Athlete: Soccer star’s foul mouth induces cringes

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Rapinoe being herself at Women’s World Cup,” (TNT, 6/30).

In regards to the intentionally vulgar statement by the soccer player for the USA team, as a child my dearest mother told me that the use of curse words showed ignorance.

Either the person wasn’t capable of explaining their position or their position was indefensible, hence the cursing.

I cringed when I first heard the player interview. Then when I heard the justification for the rant I was reminded of a quote by the late Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith: “Virtue is more to be feared than vice, because its excesses are not subject to the regulation of conscience.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

How true in this and many things of late.