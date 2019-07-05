July 4: A stark contrast on Capitol Mall

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

I watched clips of President Trump, “Hail to the Chief” and tanks at the Lincoln Memorial.

Then I saw the Capitol Fourth of July celebration at the other end of the Mall. I saw families of all kinds, heard messages of peace and reconciliation, and felt the honor and affection given to military members and families.

Most of all, there was a joy present at the Capitol Fourth – a joy celebrating our diversity and the “better angels” of our history.

I know which celebration better reflected my America.

