July 4: A stark contrast on Capitol Mall
I watched clips of President Trump, “Hail to the Chief” and tanks at the Lincoln Memorial.
Then I saw the Capitol Fourth of July celebration at the other end of the Mall. I saw families of all kinds, heard messages of peace and reconciliation, and felt the honor and affection given to military members and families.
Most of all, there was a joy present at the Capitol Fourth – a joy celebrating our diversity and the “better angels” of our history.
I know which celebration better reflected my America.
Jeanne Maxon, Tacoma
