Nike: Should Independence Day be rejected, too?

Re: “Kaepernick stirs new controversy for Nike,” (TNT, 7/3).

I’m wondering if Colin Kaepernick and the Nike board of directors celebrated the anniversary of our nation’s independence by partaking in festivities, barbecues and watching firework displays.

If so, wouldn’t that be hypocritical? After all, our independence occurred during the time of slavery and was achieved by many slave owners.

Recalling a product because it had a picture of the “Betsy Ross” flag representing a time period during slavery is another example of hypersensitivity. Are they saying no African American should celebrate our independence?

I may be only one voice, but I will never again support Nike in any way by buying any of its products.