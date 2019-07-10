Election: Keller great fit for Port of Tacoma

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Deanna Keller would bring strong new, strategic leadership to the Port of Tacoma Commission. Tens of thousands of well-paying jobs in Pierce County depend directly on the Port’s ability to stay ahead in a fierce international competition for highly efficient, low-cost port operations.

We’re America’s leading export state. Communities and companies all across Washington count on the Port of Tacoma to ship their manufactured goods and agricultural products to the world quickly.

As a high-tech businesswoman herself, Deanna Keller has a unique understanding of the Port’s leading role as a creative, innovative economic engine.

The President’s trade wars are shifting the shape of the global economy. Deanna Keller brings the clear thinking and strong leadership we need to ensure that the Port – the main engine of our area’s economy – stays ahead of the global competition.

Larry Seaquist, Gig Harbor (Seaquist is a former state representiative for the 26th Legislative District)