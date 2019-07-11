Libraries: No place for depravity and intolerance

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

I find recent news accounts of a Teen Pride Event at the King County library in Renton to be absolutely disgusting.

What kind of depraved mentality condones providing sexual materials to tweens and underage teens and allowing performances with sexually explicit lyrics and moves?

Also disturbing is the account of attendees being forced to leave because they were in disagreement with the proceedings, and not being allowed back in when Antifa members were allowed in – Antifa members who were threatening with a baseball bat and harassing the women who were evicted.

Our libraries should be a storehouse of knowledge, not a den of intolerance where depravity is inflicted on our youth.

Tolerance should be a two-way street; we should be able to agree to disagree.