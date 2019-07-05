Election: Boykin best qualified for Port seat

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

The Port of Tacoma was founded by Pierce County voters in 1918. In the 101 years since, no African American has ever served on the Port Commission.

Is this reason enough to vote for Frank Boykin ? Probably not.

However, when Pierce County voters learn that Frank is also the best qualified to serve, I would hope they would put these two facts together, and vote for him.

Here is why Frank is so well qualified. He has spent his distinguished 25-year career in the private sector transportation industry. He was a top business executive for United Parcel Service. He knows how to move goods by boats, trucks, trains and planes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Essentially, this is what the Port does for our region with an eye on the public good.

Frank has served in leadership roles on the University Place Planning Commission,the Pierce College Foundation and the Tacoma Pierce County World Affairs Council .

Please join me in making history by electing Frank Boykin, the most qualified person for the job.