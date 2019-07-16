Drugs: As easy to buy as soda, causing tragedy

Recently The News Tribune reported the arrest of a 23 year-old-drug dealer who was selling to high school students and making $2,000 a night. He appeared to have many young customers. It was a shocking story that appeared to be soon forgotten.

In the late 1970s my high school son purchased illegal drugs for awhile and my son-in-law purchased illegal drugs from youth until he passed away in his early 50s of natural causes. His doctor warned him the drugs would kill him.

For years our children could buy drugs as easily as soda drinks and our political leaders had other priorities.

King County reports overdose deaths have increased dramatically in the past 10 years. The homeless population there appears to be growing in step with the use of illegal drugs.

In the 1950s there was little illegal drug use and no homeless encampments in King County. As long as our youths can buy illegal drugs along with their soda, drug overdose and homeless problems will continue to grow.