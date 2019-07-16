Pride flag: It offends me, so take it down

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

So the Tacoma City Council feels like its has to hop on the bandwagon and fly the rainbow flag over the Tacoma Dome. There is nothing about the LGBTQ lifestyle that should engender pride in anyone, much less a community.

The council is obviously trying to validate its leftist credentials, in case anyone had any doubts about those, but they should do it on their own time and with their own resources, not presuming to speak on behalf of the city on an issue such as this.

I can only imagine the uproar from the left if the council expressed support for traditional values and mores.

The current means of having a particular display removed from public view is to cry “offense.” Therefore, I am declaring that the flag is offensive to me, and I insist on its being taken down.

Of course, I realize that this tactic only works in one direction, so I do not have high hopes of relief.