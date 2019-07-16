Letters to the Editor
War: Collateral damage hurts the innocent worst
Re: “Airstrike kills 44 migrants in Libyan detention,” (TNT, 7/4).
No weapon has yet been devised that can distinguish between combatant and non-combatant. In fact, the latter are more apt to be killed when war breaks out.
There’s a very good reason the terms “fog of war” and “collateral damage” exist.
There are no warlike peoples, only warlike leaders. It would behoove us to be cautious about getting on the bandwagon.
Norm Eklund, Puyallup
