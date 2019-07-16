Letters to the Editor

War: Collateral damage hurts the innocent worst

By Norm Eklund

How to submit a Letter to the Editor

News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. By
Up Next
News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. By

Re: “Airstrike kills 44 migrants in Libyan detention,” (TNT, 7/4).

No weapon has yet been devised that can distinguish between combatant and non-combatant. In fact, the latter are more apt to be killed when war breaks out.

There’s a very good reason the terms “fog of war” and “collateral damage” exist.

There are no warlike peoples, only warlike leaders. It would behoove us to be cautious about getting on the bandwagon.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup

  Comments  