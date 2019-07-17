Pride: Flag honoring military would be preferable

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Pride flag on T-Dome sends right message,” (TNT, 7/11).

I’m a subscriber who’s disappointed with your paper for a lot of reasons, but it is topped off by this recent editorial.

If the city wants to honor someone, a better choice would be a flag honoring all the military past and present who have engaged in conflicts from 1776 to now.

Without their sacrifice, you would not have been given the freedom to erect that debatable flag.

