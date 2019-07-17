Letters to the Editor
Pride: Flag honoring military would be preferable
Re: “Pride flag on T-Dome sends right message,” (TNT, 7/11).
I’m a subscriber who’s disappointed with your paper for a lot of reasons, but it is topped off by this recent editorial.
If the city wants to honor someone, a better choice would be a flag honoring all the military past and present who have engaged in conflicts from 1776 to now.
Without their sacrifice, you would not have been given the freedom to erect that debatable flag.
Charles W. Nicholas, Puyallup
