Election: Camarata can be trusted with Port seat

The Port of Tacoma is our city’s and region’s gateway to the world.

It is vital for our community’s continued upward trajectory that we elect people to run it who are equipped with the skills relevant to today’s economy, a proactive vision for the future and the humility to acknowledge and move beyond the mistakes and outmoded thinking of the past.

Justin Camarata is that very candidate. I was proud to serve with him for half a year on the Tacoma City Council, where he took the lead on issues pertinent to the Tideflats, City of Tacoma and greater Pierce County region.

Justin is down-to-earth, trustworthy, and enjoys a blend of private sector and public service experience that will lend itself well to the job. We can trust him to bring the innovation, transparency, and accountability that Pierce County taxpayers deserve from one of our biggest assets.

