Apollo anniversary: We need to rediscover Earth, too

Re: “Moon landing redrew the frontier of humanity,” (TNT, 7/14).

Seven months before the Apollo 11 mission, on Christmas Eve 1968, I think an even more significant event occurred when three Apollo 8 astronauts – Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders – orbited the moon.

After this intrepid trio ventured farther from home than humans had ever sojourned before and subsequently finished their first orbit around the moon, what was their most important discovery?

According to Anders, reflecting on the famous picture he took, aptly christened Earth Rise: “We came all this way to explore the Moon, and the most important thing is that we discovered the Earth.”

I pray some day the powers that be in the South Sound will discover for themselves the intrinsic natural beauty and historically significant setting of McNeil Island, so serenely floating in our watery midst.

I hope they forever stop seeing it as some desolate, detached piece of unimportant property to stealthily discard our state’s sadistic refuse upon.

Perhaps we should send them to the moon to gain a better perspective on this paradise isle.