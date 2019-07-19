Military: State AG shouldn’t politicize flight training

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “State sues Navy over jet training,” (TNT, 7/11).

In trying to block expansion of the EA-18G Growler training program on Whidbey Island, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges “the Navy did not do enough to examine the flights’ impacts on people and wildlife.”

Flying and landing a Growler is dangerous, risky, but necessary. Proper training saves lives and aircraft. I assure you, they aren’t out there just having fun. It is truly “the sound of Freedom.”

Ferguson, who’s obviously using his office to position himself to replace Gov. Jay Inslee, could have saved a lot of time and energy by merely telling the Navy what he wants the environmental statement to conclude.

The Navy did its own analysis that included the necessity of the training, but it was in Ferguson’s political best interests to oppose it.

Nice use of state resources to further your political ambitions, Bob.