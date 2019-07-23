Election: Schlumpf’s resume fits Port perfectly

Shelly Schlumpf has a unique combination of business knowledge, good judgment, common sense and energy, which would well serve the Port of Tacoma in its role as the economic engine for Pierce County and the region.

She’s been a small business owner, a chamber executive, a downtown business association executive and, as a consultant, advocated smart growth for the City of Sumner.

Her extensive community and business network along with knowledge of transportation networks and ability to fund projects would certainly benefit the Port Commission. She has long advocated for adequate transportation access to the Port including the SR 167 extension.

Shelly also recognizes the need to balance economic opportunities with environmental stewardship.

