Abortion: Cruel procedure shouldn’t be soft pedaled

Re: “New federal rules on abortion threaten choice,” (TNT, 6/28).

The truth about “abortion care” mentioned in this News Tribune editorial is that abortion dramatically impacts a life (baby) regardless of what conscience-easing name you want to dehumanize it with.

The result of this “care” is a person not yet born being killed violently.

This is not an attack on women, either. It’s lifting a veil on a very cruel and unusual death penalty, many times at taxpayers’ expense, on a person without representation but a person nonetheless.

Logic, reason and the science of biology are not political nor self-serving but are truthful about the facts of life.

I write this as an adopted son, husband, father and grandfather.