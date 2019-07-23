Letters to the Editor
Abortion: Cruel procedure shouldn’t be soft pedaled
Re: “New federal rules on abortion threaten choice,” (TNT, 6/28).
The truth about “abortion care” mentioned in this News Tribune editorial is that abortion dramatically impacts a life (baby) regardless of what conscience-easing name you want to dehumanize it with.
The result of this “care” is a person not yet born being killed violently.
This is not an attack on women, either. It’s lifting a veil on a very cruel and unusual death penalty, many times at taxpayers’ expense, on a person without representation but a person nonetheless.
Logic, reason and the science of biology are not political nor self-serving but are truthful about the facts of life.
I write this as an adopted son, husband, father and grandfather.
Timothy P. Butler, Tacoma
