Downtown: Tacoma proves it can do concerts well

I want to thank the Tacoma Dome and the Tacoma Police Department (and The Swiss bar) for such a great night on July 12.

My husband and I battled Interstate 5 for 2.5 hours to get to the Dome to see Queen perform. We ate at the Swiss and followed their directive to use the Link to get to the Dome, for free.

The security and lines were well organized in spite of the huge crowd. Then, when the concert ended - bam! - we were out of the Dome in 15 seconds and joined the orderly stream of people out on the street for a pleasant, well-lit walk back to UWT to pick up our car.

We walked with thousands of people along streets that were well controlled by the police. It made us look forward to attending another show in the future.

Next improvement: If we could just take the Sounder train home to Seattle after the show!