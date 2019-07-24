Detention center attacker: Comparison to Trump is off base

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

“Vile acts at Tacoma detention center and from White House,” (TNT, 7/20).

I am extremely disappointed in this column by Matt Driscoll.

What the man did at the Northwest Detention Center was an act of terrorism, not to mention a case of suicide by cop (based on what we know of his personal life at the time of the attack).

That is in no way comparable to the actions of President Trump. His supporters chanted “send her back” and he disowned their remarks.

That Driscoll decided to link the president with such actions is disgraceful and unbecoming of a journalist and a newspaper if they consider themselves responsible and professional.