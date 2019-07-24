Election: Ang, Camarata would bring savvy to Port

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

In the next few weeks, voters will have a chance to bring much needed improvement to the workings of the Port of Tacoma by electing educated, skilled candidates who are technology and trade savvy, such as Kristen Ang and Justin Camarata.

With technological advancements and continued international trade and environmental trade challenges, the Port is going to be far more sophisticated than it has in the past.

Ang has a degree in business administration from the University of Puget Sound and a law degree from Cornell with a focus on international law, business and trade. This is the exact educational experience that could improve the workings of the Port.

Meanwhile, Camarata has a degree from the University of Washington, is a software consultant and has extensive work for Fortune 500 companies, experience that could serve the Port well.

Given the very low salaries that Port commissioners make, it is a gift to the community that these candidates are willing to serve when they have many other options.