Letters to the Editor
Presidents: Trump is less dictator-like than Obama
It has been said more than once that “Trump is a wanna-be dictator.”
Now what would a president do if he wanted to be a dictator? Would he: Hold interviews to pick the best people for his cabinet, then argue with them over policy, negotiate his positions, donate his pay?
I think not. That’s President Trump.
Or would he:
* Create new positions called czars higher than the cabinet and fill them with poorly qualified cronies.
* Bypass Congress by writing executive orders allowing him to take over transportation, communication, food supplies and aircraft.
* Politicize the Department of Justice and IRS to use against his detractors.
* Conduct surveillance on reporters he didn’t like, like James Rosen of Fox News.
* Administer lie detector tests to his staff, punishing anyone who disagreed with him.
* Tell us what bathroom to use, and what our children should eat.
* Weaken the military.
That was President Obama. Hillary Clinton wanted to continue in his footsteps.
The president is responsible for national security. Nancy Pelosi says: No wall, no negotiation! Who’s the dictator?
Bill Abbott, Tacoma
