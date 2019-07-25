Presidents: Trump is less dictator-like than Obama

It has been said more than once that “Trump is a wanna-be dictator.”

Now what would a president do if he wanted to be a dictator? Would he: Hold interviews to pick the best people for his cabinet, then argue with them over policy, negotiate his positions, donate his pay?

I think not. That’s President Trump.

Or would he:

* Create new positions called czars higher than the cabinet and fill them with poorly qualified cronies.

* Bypass Congress by writing executive orders allowing him to take over transportation, communication, food supplies and aircraft.

* Politicize the Department of Justice and IRS to use against his detractors.

* Conduct surveillance on reporters he didn’t like, like James Rosen of Fox News.

* Administer lie detector tests to his staff, punishing anyone who disagreed with him.

* Tell us what bathroom to use, and what our children should eat.

* Weaken the military.

That was President Obama. Hillary Clinton wanted to continue in his footsteps.

The president is responsible for national security. Nancy Pelosi says: No wall, no negotiation! Who’s the dictator?