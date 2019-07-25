Link extension: Stadium area merchants need help

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

As a transit geek, I am beyond excited for the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project currently underway.

What does not excite me is the impact the project has had on local businesses in the Stadium District. Neighborhood staples like The Harvester and newer businesses like Salamone’s Pizza are suffering due to lack of parking availability as a result of construction.

Earlier this year, neighboring pub The Copper Door sold its last beer due to rising rent. As the costs of operation increase, both the City of Tacoma and we as consumers need to make smart choices to protect our local businesses.

The city should provide resources to businesses adversely impacted by transit construction. The community should rally around these businesses to make sure they survive construction and continue serving delicious food once more commuters are traveling through the Stadium District on Link.

