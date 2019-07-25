Mueller: Caught in a noisy, pointless confrontation

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Character assassination has been the right wing’s go-to weapon since Bill Clinton’s campaign. Under President Trump it has become the way the executive branch does business.

Trump also assumes that all Republican congressional representatives exist solely to serve him. Sadly, this assessment is close to 100-percent accurate.

Therefore, it is to be expected that every Republican who had an opportunity to question Robert Mueller would do nothing but attack his character. This is a man for whom competence and integrity both matter.

In that regard, Mueller stands virtually alone in this administration, which is by far the most corrupt and one of the least capable in American history.

Democrats as well treated these hearings as a political opportunity. They already have more than they need to impeach the president but lack the ability to pull the trigger.

Mostly, they read Mueller’s own words back to him, hoping he would interpret them the way they want.

Thus the hearings were little more than a noisy confrontation between the effete and the inept, with Mueller caught in the middle.