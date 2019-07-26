Election: Russell would make Lakewood even better

I was extremely pleased when I found out Malcolm Russell was running for City Council in Lakewood. I first met Malcolm in Rotary and then as a concerned citizen. Although I live in Tacoma, I grew up in Lakewood and graduated from Clover Park High School.

I’ve worked with Malcolm on several community projects in both cities. He not only has ideas to make my hometown even better, he talks the talk and walks the walk.

While some people can’t be bothered to pick up trash on their own street, Malcolm is cleaning up streets all over. When he finds things people may have lost, he uploads an image to Facebook so they can claim it.

He is not trying to replace a current council member, he is running against other concerned citizens. I just know Malcolm would do an outstanding job.

