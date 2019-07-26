Republicans: Blind support of Trump indefensible

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Columnist’s attack on Republicans was divisive, venomous,” (TNT, 7/12).

Pierce County Republican Party vice chair Paula Wallace Lonergan wants to have her forum for free speech while complaining that the TNT shouldn’t have published a New York Times column criticizing Republicans.

That’s an interesting way to look at free speech.

She claims a need to exercise the civil right to stand against hatred and bigotry, all while supporting the bigoted, hate-spewing, irrational man occupying the White House.

The willful ignorance of Trump supporters is astounding as they continue to ignore his unending lies, disregard for the law, admiration for dictators horrible treatment of immigrants, disregard for the poor and vulnerable, and unabashed desire to make the rich richer.

Trump is attempting to destroy our country and democracy as he convinces his followers it is for faith, flag and family.

It’s time to get your heads out of the sand.