Election: West Pierce Fire deserves support

Citizens of Lakewood and University Place have long enjoyed a top relationship with their fire department. It provides quick response times, professional service, friendly, caring emergency help and great community support.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue has proven itself over and over to be the “go to” for people in times of need.

There are three propositions on the ballot that will keep all this excellent service coming. They renew existing taxes and do not tack on new layers of taxes. They continue to supply funds to operate the whole department for years to come. Please vote yes.

Bart Dalton, Lakewood