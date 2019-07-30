Karen Vialle: She never went half way for Tacoma

It was with great sadness to learn of the passing of former Mayor Karen Vialle.

Karen graduated from Wilson High School and came to the University of Puget Sound, where we met in political science classes taught by Dr. Heppe.

We often sat together in the classes and Karen was always kind enough to lend me her notes if by chance I missed a class.

We never talked about politics or running for a city office in those days. But times change and we both became involved in serving Tacoma.

Tacoma has lost a wonderful leader for the city and Tacoma schools. She was dedicated and never went half way on anything she did.

We are diminished by her passing.