Non-partisanship: American ideal well worth restoring

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died July 16, was a lifelong Republican and self-identified conservative. Yet by voting according to non-partisan interpretations of the constitution and relevant legal precedent, he became labeled a liberal.

Stevens rightfully maintained he hadn’t changed, the system had. The political/legal system has, indeed, changed dramatically – especially since the Tea Party took control of the GOP.

There’s no longer such a thing as non-partisanship in government. Our recent Supreme Court appointments speak volumes to that.

Republicans defined the current political reality and understand it well. Some Democrats, continuing to accept the possibility of non-partisanship, support candidates promoted by Republican friends.

But some Dems are working against Democratic candidates and their own values. The Tea Party brought us Trump one school board and city council position at a time, over many years.

Concerned citizens can take the country back the same way: one local position at a time.

Non-partisanship is an ideal worth restoring. Unfortunately, non-partisan positions today are non-partisan in name only.

Be kind, but be smart. Investigate candidates and support those from the party representing your values. Our children’s and grandchildren’s futures depend on it.