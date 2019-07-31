Election: No better Port candidate than Ang

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Kristin Ang, candidate for Port of Tacoma commissioner, would bring a unique background and skillset to Position 5.

After graduating from Cornell Law School, Kristin further specialized in international law studying in Hong Kong and mainland China. Kristin then returned to Pierce County to focus on immigration law.

Kristin’s legal background, expertise and knowledge of international laws and Asia would be a tremendous asset for our Port and our region.

Kristin is committed to fair and open government, and her volunteer activities with organizations like Tacoma’s City Club demonstrate her interest in non-partisan, civic engagement.

From working with Kristin on several civic projects, I know that she is an independent thinker and competent decision maker. She listens, and she takes action.

This is exactly the type of leadership we need to move the Port of Tacoma forward environmentally, economically and globally.