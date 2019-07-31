Election security: McConnell’s negligence is egregious

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Three weeks ago I sent an email to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

“As majority leader, you continue to obstruct the Congress in establishing any legislation to stop foreign attempts to interfere with our election process. While you stop any legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled House, the effort to completely prevent foreign involvement in our elections is the most egregious.

“You, fellow Republicans and the President took an oath to serve and protect the Constitution of the U.S. All intelligence reports that the Russians, in fact, played a part in the 2016 election. Trump won’t accept this because it would question the results of his election ...

“This is a threat to this nation, Constitution, our democracy and national security.”

Last week special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the Russians systematically attacked the 2016 election. He also stated that their efforts will continue for future elections. FBI Director Christopher Wray also testified last week, warning the same thing.

Meanwhile, McConnell and the Republicans blocked legislation on election security. They want to protect their power, not the integrity of our election process.