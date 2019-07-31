Space travel: Money better spent saving Earth

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

“We didn’t conquer space, but Apollo 11 still dazzles,” (TNT, 7/21).

Special thanks to columnist George Will for a wake-up dose of cold water in our collective face about making space a place to live when life on earth becomes intolerable.

“The distances and the violently unheavenly conditions in ‘the heavens’ tell us that our devices will roam our immediate cosmic neighborhood ... but we are not really going anywhere.”

Why are we investing masses of federal and private money on such fantasies while we persist in poisoning and overheating our present well-designed global quarters?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Imagine those billions invested in helping real people live well where they are. There is still ample space and resources here if we would just use it right for everybody.

We need a radical change of priorities to those that don’t just serve egos, but the common good of our whole Earth family.