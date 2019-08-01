Election: Keller would ensure Port jobs stay here

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Deanna Keller knows how crucial the Port of Tacoma is to families across Pierce County. As a small business owner, she understands the value of family-wage jobs.

As out-of-state ports compete for our jobs, Deanna knows now is the time to make smart, affordable and sustainable investments in Port facilities. She will strive to protect Port jobs and ensure they stay here at home.

Deanna is not new to this fight. As a principal in the Puyallup and Clover Park school districts, she saw the impact of the Port firsthand. When the Port made sound investments, communities thrived, right down to the children she taught.

The Port is our economic engine. Deanna will work hard to see that Port funds are used to benefit local and regional transportation. She knows that a healthy bay creates a healthy economy. She will work hard to reduce diesel emissions from Port facilities to keep workers safe and the air clean.

Deanna Keller is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and I have no doubt she will make an excellent Port of Tacoma commissioner.