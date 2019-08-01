Letters to the Editor
Election: Schlumpf would lift Port of Tacoma
Most voters don’t have a personal relationship with all those running for office. Thoughtful voters go through a process of reviewing the official voters’ pamphlet, considering endorsements from people we respect, etc.
But the easiest selections are made when we know a candidate personally.
Shelly Schlumpf is the right candidate for Port of Tacoma Commission. I’ve worked alongside Shelly and admired her leadership in many different situations. She is objective, optimistic and always looking for a solution that is fair, equitable, and uplifting.
When it comes time to cast your one precious vote for Port of Tacoma Commissioner No. 5, join me in voting for her.
J.J. McCament, Parkland
