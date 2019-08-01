Letters to the Editor
Traffic: Roundabout rage can be easily prevented
With more and more traffic circles being added to our roads, drivers need to know and be reminded about the rules of the road.
I constantly see drivers not applying them to roundabouts, and it creates consternation for all. Perhaps a public-awareness campaign would help.
First, a driver entering a roundabout must yield to the driver already in the roundabout. Second, a driver leaving a roundabout should indicate his/her intent with turning signals. This immensely helps a driver who’s trying to enter the roundabout.
I can’t tell you how many times I have sat and yielded to other drivers who are not continuing around the traffic circle but, in fact, exiting onto the same road I am coming from. It is frustrating and it slows the flow of traffic entering the roundabout.
Let’s show a little consideration for others who want to get to where they’re going just as quickly as the other driver.
Peggy Thompson, Tacoma
