Traffic: Roundabout rage can be easily prevented

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

With more and more traffic circles being added to our roads, drivers need to know and be reminded about the rules of the road.

I constantly see drivers not applying them to roundabouts, and it creates consternation for all. Perhaps a public-awareness campaign would help.

First, a driver entering a roundabout must yield to the driver already in the roundabout. Second, a driver leaving a roundabout should indicate his/her intent with turning signals. This immensely helps a driver who’s trying to enter the roundabout.

I can’t tell you how many times I have sat and yielded to other drivers who are not continuing around the traffic circle but, in fact, exiting onto the same road I am coming from. It is frustrating and it slows the flow of traffic entering the roundabout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Let’s show a little consideration for others who want to get to where they’re going just as quickly as the other driver.