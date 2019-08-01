Mileage tax: Don’t punish enviro-conscious drivers

“State commission looks at pay-per-mile system,” (TNT, 7/18).

According to the article, we presently have an approximately 50-cent-per-gallon gas tax. A hired Texas company is now comparing that to a possible new 2.4-cent-per-mile road tax.

This is a false comparison. The real comparison is between our present system, which rewards folks who buy higher-mpg and electric cars to save money and decrease emissions, versus a new system that would disincentivize auto purchases that decrease global warming and the chance of ultimate global destruction.

In the article, people who buy less-polluting autos are portrayed as culprits who put economic strain on the Evergreen State meeting its bond commitments.

I, like many others, care about our kids and grandkids and their futures on this earth. If more transportation funding is needed, raise the current per-gallon gas tax. Those of us who are fans of science and real facts must not be treaded upon.