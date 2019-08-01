Democrats: Calling Trump racist is dishonest

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

President Trump’s inartful rebuke of four freshman congresswomen (aka the squad) was nothing more than a commonly used “love it or leave it” phrase.

He never mentioned race, yet Democrats and the anti-Trump press went berserk and once again took the opportunity to insinuate he was a racist. Little was mentioned about the squad’s anti-Semitic and anti-American remarks or repeatedly calling the president a racist.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has said “Impeach the motherf*****” Democrats just laughed. No big deal.

These congresswomen constantly refer to Charlottesville as proof Trump is a racist. Trump said there are fine people on both sides, meaning those who want the Civil War statues taken down and those who don’t. Has the liberal press ever confronted them with the truth?

The Democrats’ vicious dishonesty and ignorance concerning the southern border are a disgrace. The Obama Administration separated families in 2014 and used the same holding facilities they keep referring to as “cages.”

The entire immigration system is clogged because Democrats are playing politics. The American people deserve the truth, not hypocrisy.