Racism: Pierce County leaders must rebuke Trump

Re: “Silence is not golden for Pierce County Republicans,” (TNT, 7/28).

This editorial was precisely on target in asking Republican leaders in Pierce County and Washington state to take a stand against President Trump’s xenophobic rants.

Republicans need to have the courage to speak out on the outrageous behavior of the de facto leader of their party. Too many of its members are silent about the bigotry spouted by the president.

Many commentators have remarked that the vile personal attacks of the president seem to be cover for his failure to accomplish things he promised in his campaign, but going along with this sort of scorched earth coverup is damaging the country.

We should all recall the (paraphrased) words of Edmund Burke: Evil triumphs when good people do nothing.