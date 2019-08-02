Retirement home: Progress requires ‘give and take’

“Plan to raze buildings at Tacoma retirement home stirs uprising,” (Matt Driscoll column, TNT, 7/14).

I was shocked to read this column. I am a retired nurse and have lived at TLRC for five years. I chose to live here based on a long history of excellence. And I was delighted to hear of the expansion plans knowing the facility would be available to the community for many years to come.

I’m aware that change and progress often require ‘give and take’ on the part of all participants. But I also know that often, “the measure you give will be the measure you get back.” (Luke 6:38)

Pat Ness, Tacoma