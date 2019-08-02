Letters to the Editor

Mueller testimony: An exercise in feel-good doublethink

By Dale J. McCracken

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified that no one is above the law. In his testimony before a congressional committee, he also said the Department of Justice found that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

Someone who can’t be charged with a crime is above the law. Presidents under our political system are above the law. Mueller’s feel-good doublethink doesn’t change this fact.

Dale J. McCracken, Lakewood

