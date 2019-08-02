Election: Camarata, Ang smart picks for Port

Along with record temperatures in many parts of the world this summer, the TNT now reports another signal that global climate disruption is beginning to spiral out of human control. (“Heat wave brings massive ice melt to Greenland,” 8/2.)

Some Port of Tacoma candidates want to argue that liquid natural gas is a good “transition fuel,” but the recent report from the Global Energy Monitor challenges the ignorance upon which such an argument is based, citing decades of irreversible climate damage.

Indisputably, the two candidates who stand for environmentally sustainable jobs and development at the Port without fossil fuel expansion are Justin Camarata and Kristin Ang. They also have the best plans for citizen and community engagement. Watch the debate at UPS to judge for yourselves.

I urge people to vote in this crucial primary election – and vote for Camarata and Ang.

