Re: “Pride flag offends me, so take it down,” (TNT letter, 7/17).

Such a fuss, by the writer, over a flag flying over the Tacoma Dome! As long as the American flag is at the highest point, anyone has a right to fly any flag they want.

If you don’t like it, you don’t have to look at it! Your energy and discontent could be used in better ways.

Judy R. Moyer, Tacoma