Mileage tax: Pay your share, electric car drivers

Re: “Mileage tax: Don’t punish enviro-conscious drivers,” (TNT letter, 8/2).

I had to chuckle just a bit today when I read this person’s assertion that a mileage tax would be unfair to drivers of electric vehicles. Interesting concept to say the least.

For his position to be supported, he would have to posit that a gas-powered vehicle, weighing say 2 tons, will exert a certain amount of wear and tear on the road. He also would have to say that the same 2-ton vehicle that is electric would somehow not touch the pavement.

Not very realistic, I think.

This is up there with a letter, published a goodly while ago, in which a homeowner who had solar panels and was sending electricity back to the electric company (and making money doing that) felt that he should not have to pay to maintain the very grid on which he sent the excess production to the utility for payment.

Given that your 2-ton electric vehicle will put wear and tear on the pavement, pay your share!

Incidentally, I drive a Tesla.