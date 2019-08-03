Democrats: Move to impeach or get out of the way

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

The average American admires bravery and hates a coward. So why would most people want to vote for a party that keeps screaming “this is wrong!” but won’t do the things in their power to do?

The founding fathers pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to establish the stability of our democracy. If we are not willing to do the same, then we will not keep it, and the best hope of this country will surely fall into an autocratic abyss.

Leaders: Do your job now, without further delay, or get the hell out of the road. No more words without action. No more useless “censures’ and “resolutions” that mean nothing in the real world.

Do your job because it is the right thing to do. You need no mandate other than the Constitution. If you ignore that, nothing else will matter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW