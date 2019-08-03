Impeachment: Washington Dems set good example

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “All Washington House Democrats support an inquiry,” (TNT, 7/29).

I am so grateful that our entire state Democratic congressional delegation has joined the call for an impeachment inquiry. Words mean a lot.

If the majority of the House joins our own representatives, it will speak volumes about the primacy of the rule of law. The president, whatever he tweets, will understand the message.

Currently the president is running amok largely unchecked by the courts and Congress. We have no plan to protect the 2020 election from foreign attack; babies are snatched from their mothers at the border and subjected to abuse and torture.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The most sustained racist rhetoric in 70 years is common; this administration openly laughs at laws and the courts.

It will take more to restore the rule of law, but a vigorous impeachment inquiry is key. It will have good effects, even if the GOP-ruled Senate fails in its constitutional duty.

Thank you, Washington representatives, for your courage.