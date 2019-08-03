Letters to the Editor
Impeachment: Washington Dems set good example
Re: “All Washington House Democrats support an inquiry,” (TNT, 7/29).
I am so grateful that our entire state Democratic congressional delegation has joined the call for an impeachment inquiry. Words mean a lot.
If the majority of the House joins our own representatives, it will speak volumes about the primacy of the rule of law. The president, whatever he tweets, will understand the message.
Currently the president is running amok largely unchecked by the courts and Congress. We have no plan to protect the 2020 election from foreign attack; babies are snatched from their mothers at the border and subjected to abuse and torture.
The most sustained racist rhetoric in 70 years is common; this administration openly laughs at laws and the courts.
It will take more to restore the rule of law, but a vigorous impeachment inquiry is key. It will have good effects, even if the GOP-ruled Senate fails in its constitutional duty.
Thank you, Washington representatives, for your courage.
Jolinda Stephens, Tacoma
