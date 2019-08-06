Shootings: White House is radicalizing perpetrators

Well, America spent another weekend mourning deaths and injuries from two more mass shootings at the hands of domestic terrorists.

There have been 251 of these shootings this year, and it’s only August. Mass shootings in all the other countries of the world with video games? Seven!

The NRA spent $1.6 million in the first six months of this year lobbying Congress against background checks. And I believe those responsible for these events have been radicalized by the White House.

I finally heard from my congressman on Aug. 3 that he agrees impeachment investigations need to begin. Excuse me, but are you living under a rock? We are in crisis as a nation! I want to know what your action plan is now.

What are you going to do to oust the cancer in the executive branch? What are you going to do to get gun controls into law? We don’t need any new bills; they are stacked on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk, DOA!

Which Republicans are you going to meet with to discuss how you can pull together a bipartisan effort to get this nation back on track?