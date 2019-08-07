Letters to the Editor
Trump: Incredible what some folks believe
I believe President Trump is a good man, a man who does his very best to hold himself to the highest moral standards. I believe he is a man who puts others before himself, caring little about his own personal gain.
I believe he is a man who respects women, and understands that people of all races, color and creed are equal.
I further believe that reports of Donald Trump as a womanizer simply aren’t true, and that he is a man who would not dream of being unfaithful to his wife, Melania.
I also believe the moon is made out of cheese.
Mark Harrison, Tacoma
