Congress: Inertia gives birth to radicalism

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

How do revolutions start? When governments are oppressive or ineffective. The latter is true now.

Why do we have more radical politicians, like the four female congresswomen known as “The Squad”? Because of the incredible inertia of the present senators and representatives.

Nothing is more frustrating than lawmakers who are unwilling, or unable, to produce legislation. Earn your pay, or make room for a more worthy candidate.

Douglas Leander, Tacoma