Climate: Pay now or pay more later is hard lesson

Re: “Cost to replace salmon-blocking culverts running into billions,” (TNT, 7/26).

This news item highlights the high cost (and getting higher) of fixing environmental damage we’ve done in the past. The cost to fix the mess now is far higher than it would have been to do things minimizing environmental damage back then.

I see a direct parallel to the lack of foresight we are showing now as we create long-term damage to the Earth with our fossil-fuel pollution. If we would take appropriate steps to manage CO2 pollution now, we could avoid some massive costs that are sure to come if we don’t.

Passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), recently co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Gig Harbor), would be a positive step towards limiting those massive future costs.

