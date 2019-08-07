Violence: Vulgar president is not responsible

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Trump heavily pollutes our social atmosphere,” (TNT, 8/7).

Columnist George Will got it backwards. President Trump did not create the current “social atmosphere’; it created him.

Tolerance of his often vulgar speech is the product of 50 years of ever-increasing vulgarity in books, television, movies, fashion, businesses, schools and families. Many people who claim to deplore Trump’s rudeness sponsor or support media with even worse language.

However, vulgarity does not necessarily promote violence, and one speech or mouthy politician cannot be blamed for the recent rampage killings.

Most of the killers are loners. Many are depressed or psychotic; they live in their own worlds of anger, paranoia or fanaticism. The main connection between rampage killers and “social atmosphere” are the internet links that reinforce their warped views.

One common view is that violence is the answer to every problem. To help counteract this poisonous idea, I suggest concerned citizens join a nationwide boycott of violent movies and TV shows.

Another possibility would be a massive public relations campaign promoting gun safety, portraying violence as uncool and teaching non-violent ways to resolve conflicts.

Such measures might eventually transform the “social atmosphere.” But there is no instant solution.